BOISE — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m in the 4300 block of Rose Hill Court, near the intersection of Rose Hill and Roosevelt Street.

Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said the man was cleaning his gun when it discharged. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for the gunshot wound.

No charges have been filed in the case. available.

© 2018 KTVB