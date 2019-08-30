PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Police identified 36-year-old Aaron Seifert of New Plymouth, Idaho as the man suspected of trying to take photos or videos of someone changing at a Boise store last month, according to a press release from the Boise Police Department.

The incident happened on July 12 at a store near the intersection of Emerald and Milwaukee streets, according to Boise Police.

After receiving numerous tips, a warrant was issued for Seifert, and on Thursday officers arrested him at his home, authorities said.

Seifert was booked into the Payette County Jail for two felony counts of video voyeurism.

Below is the photograph Boise Police published to identify the suspect that fled the store on July 12.

The photograph that aided police in identifying Aaron B. Seifert as the suspect in the July 12 video voyeurism incident.

