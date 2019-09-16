BOISE, Idaho — One of four people charged in a brutal attack on a woman in the Boise Foothills earlier this year was sentenced Monday morning to 15 years in prison.

Cody Clark Baker, 30, will have to serve at least seven years of that sentence before he can become eligible for parole.

RELATED: Four suspects arrested after woman stabbed in Boise foothills

Baker was arrested on a charge of aiding and abetting aggravated battery in March along with 21-year-old Briana Brown, 29-year-old Kevin Ivey and 20-year-old Justice Bowie. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Brown lured the 20-year-old victim to Sunset Peak Road before Baker, Bowie, and Ivey attacked her, hitting her and stabbing her with a knife and broken bottle as Brown acted as a lookout.

The four then drove away, leaving the woman on the side of the road. She was able to make it to a nearby home, where the occupants called 911.

RELATED: Suspect in Boise Foothills stabbing found guilty of aiding and abetting aggravated battery

The woman suffered a lacerated liver, serious cuts and stab wounds in the attack.

Baker is the first of the defendants to be sentenced. He pleaded guilty along with Bowie and Ivey; Brown was convicted at trial. The remaining defendants are all scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21.

"I want to thank the jury for their hard work and attention during the jury trial last week," Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said. "I also want to thank the citizens, the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Sheriff's Office, and paramedics who all played a role in providing assistance to the victim in the aftermath of the crime in March."