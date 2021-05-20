Man found guilty of murdering his uncle in their Garden City home

In Jan. 2020, Emerson Buck was arrested for second-degree murder after stabbing his uncle in their Garden City home.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A 31-year-old man was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his uncle on Thursday.

According to the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney Jan Bennetts, Emerson Buck IV was found guilty by a grand jury of slashing and stabbing his uncle in their home in Garden City back in January of 2020. After the fatal attack, Buck ran away from the police before eventually getting apprehended.

Buck was initially charged with second-degree murder but prosecutors later changed the charge to first-degree murder, with an additional charge of resisting arrest, the prosecutor said in a statement.

The trial began on May 11 and the jury found Buck guilty of first-degree murder with an enhancement for using a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime and resisting and obstructing an officer.

"I want to say thank you to the jurors for their time and attention in this case," Bennetts said in a statement "Thank you also to the Garden City Police Department for their hard work and thorough investigation, and the Boise Police Department for their aid in the defendant's apprehension."

Buck is due back in court for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2021, before Ada County District Judge Jason Scott.