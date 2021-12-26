Man found dead with gunshot wound in Star, police investigating

A man was found dead near a park in Star, Idaho Sunday morning.

STAR, Idaho — Star police are investigating the death of a man who was found by a citizen Sunday morning.

The man was found near Hunter's Creek Sports Park off North Star Road. The responding police saw the man had a gunshot wound, according to Ada County Sheriff's Department (ACSD).

Investigators have closed off the area where the man was found and began searching for evidence.

Investigators have identified the man and are pursuing leads. However, it is unclear how long the man has been deceased, according to ACSD.

ACSD believes there is no immediate threat to the public.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

