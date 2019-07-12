POCATELLO, Idaho — A man and his former wife have been sentenced in eastern Idaho after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.

Fifty-year-old Lance Parry was sentenced to 56 years in prison and must serve at least 16. Forty-one-year-old Jessica Parry received a 25-year-sentence and must serve at least 10.

The Idaho State Journal recently obtained the information after petitioning the 6th District Court to unseal the records.

Police say the home had an extensive surveillance system.

The home in Pocatello also has a basement containing what one teen called a “sex dungeon.”

