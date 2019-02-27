BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing a felony charge after police say he pulled a knife and cut another man with it during a fight early Wednesday morning.

According to Boise Police, the fight happened in the 1000 block of Main Street at 12:51 a.m.

According to witnesses, 27-year-old Viet Ngo and the victim was fighting when Ngo had pulled out the knife and threatened the other man with it, before cutting him.

The injured man's friends took him to the hospital, and Ngo left before officers got to the scene. Police were able to identify the suspect, and went to his home on Pine Nut Lane to arrest him.

Ngo was booked into the Ada County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault. His mugshot was not immediately available.

The other man's cut is not life-threatening, police say.