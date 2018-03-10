CALDWELL -- A man police said may have been connected to the disappearance of a 14-year-old Wilder girl has turned himself in.

Hector Flores Arias, 35, was booked into the Canyon County Jail at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for a parole violation.

Wilder Police had previously asked the public to be on the lookout for Arias, who was believed to be in the company of 14-year-old Jasmyne Olenik, who went missing after leaving Wilder High School Monday morning.

Jasmyne was found safe Tuesday morning.

Arias has not been charged in connection with the missing girl, although Wilder Police Chief Dusty Tveidt said additional charges could be filed in the coming days.

Investigators were able to determine that the suspect and Jasmyne were together for at least some of the time after her disappearance, Tveidt said.

According to Idaho Department of Correction records, Arias is currently on parole in a 2016 felony drug case. His criminal history includes convictions for domestic violence and drug possession.

