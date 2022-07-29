Caldwell man charged with murder after shooting

53-year-old Steven Smith said he shot the woman he shared a house with on accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man was charged with murder after telling 911 dispatchers he shot the woman he lived with on accident.

Caldwell Police Department said they responded to a report of a shooting in the early morning hours of July 28. After arriving, they found a 59-year-old woman who had been shot in the chest, according to a news release by the City of Caldwell.

53-year-old Steven Smith was charged with murder in her death after paramedics pronounced her dead on scene. Her name has not yet been released.

Smith's bond was set at $2 million.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, the release said, and there is no sign anyone else was involved in the shooting. Smith is currently in custody.

Caldwell detectives and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office Crime Lab team are continuing the investigation.

Smith has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 12.

Watch more crime news: