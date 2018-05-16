MIDDLETON -- A 24-year-old was arrested after police say he shot another man in Middleton Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. on West Second Street, a residential area near Greater Park.

Daniel Lawrence Shaffner was taken into custody the same night, and was booked into the Canyon County Jail. He is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection to the attack.

The shooting victim was taken to Saint Alphonsus for treatment, and his current condition is unknown.

Investigators have not released what prompted the shooting.

Middleton Police has handed the case over to Idaho State Police for investigation. Shaffner is due in court May 30 for a preliminary hearing.

© 2018 KTVB