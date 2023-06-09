Man charged with murder after shooting at Idaho hot springs

24-year-old Manuel Cabrera was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a hot springs near Bruneau Thursday night.

BRUNEAU, Idaho — 24-year-old Manuel Cabrera was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting Thursday night at a hot springs outside of Bruneau, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it responded to a report of the shooting on Thursday shortly after 9:15 p.m., and deputies located a dead 39-year-old woman upon arrival.

Two suspects were originally detained, but Cabrera was ultimately taken into custody following questioning from Idaho State Police, Owyhee deputies and Elmore County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Cabrera was charged with second-degree murder.

Thursday's homicide is under investigation by Idaho State Police, as requested by Owyhee County Sheriff Larry Kendrick. The sheriff's office asks those with questions to contact ISP at 208-884-7000.

