Man charged in stabbing outside Twin Falls bar

Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the attack.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A suspect is in custody after police say he stabbed and seriously injured another man in Twin Falls early Monday morning.

Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the attack.

Twin Falls Police say they were called out at 12:52 a.m. to the Klover Klub bar at 402 Main Avenue North for a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived to find the victim lying on the ground with stab wounds to his chest and right arm.

Officers were able to put a tourniquet on the 49-year-old man's arm and apply first aid to his chest wound. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police were able to gather information about the suspect and his location at the scene of the stabbing. Officers found Gonzales at the Old Town Lodge motel on 2nd Avenue West later that morning and arrested him.

Gonzales was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail. Additional charges are possible in the case, according to investigators.

The victim's current condition has not been released.

Watch more crime news: