Man charged in Ontario truck stop stabbing sent to state hospital

Editor's Note: The video above his of Nolan Strauss's first court appearance in December.

A Colorado man charged in what Oregon prosecutor say was a hate crime stabbing has been found unfit for trial and will be sent to the Oregon State Hospital before his case can move forward.

The Argus-Observer in Ontario reports 26-year-old Nolan Strauss was ordered to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday.

The truck driver from Colorado Springs was charged with attempted murder after police said he attacked and stabbed a black man in an Ontario truck stop restaurant with no provocation in December.

The victim, 48-year-old Ronnel Hughes, was attacked at an Arby's at a Pilot truck stop in Ontario and stabbed repeatedly in the neck.

After the attack, a group of businesses in Ontario raised over $4,000 for Hughes.

“Number one, I couldn’t believe that happened in our community," Angie Grove, owner of Mackey’s Steakhouse & Pub, told KTVB in December. "Number two, to somebody we just met and who was so nice. How's that even possible?"

Hughes was later released from the hospital on Christmas Eve.

Oregon revamped their hate crime laws last summer, and police said they are treating the attack as a hate crime.

Strauss has not yet entered a plea and was unable to be reached for comment.

