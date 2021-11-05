Man charged in Canyon Co. for kidnapping and murder of a Nampa man in November 2021

Sean Anthony Tambini was transported to Canyon County from Nevada, and the warrant was served Monday for the alleged kidnap and murder of a man in November 2021.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday, 29-year-old Sean Anthony Tambini was charged in Canyon County with murdering and kidnapping a man in Nampa in November 2021.

Tambini is being charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping for ransom, according to the Canyon County jail roster.

Nampa police said Tambini was transported to Canyon County from Nevada, and the warrant was served Monday morning.

An indictment filed against Tambini in April accuses him of torturing or helping someone torture an unnamed victim by beating him in the head. The indictment also accuses Tambini of kidnapping, or helping kidnap, the victim in exchange for money, property or something else of value.

A Nampa police spokeswoman confirms these charges are in relation to the killing of 22-year-old Nampa resident Luis Garcia in Canyon County on November 5, 2021.

Police already arrested three people in connection to Garcia's murder last fall: 25-year-old Tomas Pina Sarmiento (charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and destruction of evidence); 29-year-old Priscilla Hernandez (charged with accessory to harboring a person charged with murder); 22-year-old Sergio Jimenez (charged with murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence.

This was a week after Garcia’s family reported him missing to Nampa police. The following day, Caldwell police discovered Garcia lying unconscious and badly hurt in a driveway. He was transported to a hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries days later. Garcia's cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.

