Man arrested in connection to Twin Falls police shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A man police say was involved in a shooting in Twin Falls that sent an officer to the hospital with a gunshot wound has been transferred to the Twin Falls County Detention Center Thursday morning after being released from the hospital.

James C. Clayson, 36, of Twin Falls, is being held on a million-dollar bond for charges of disturbing the peace and attempting to remove a weapon from a law enforcement officer, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Clayson and the Twin Falls police officer were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center with gunshot wounds after a shooting that took place Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Targhee Drive, a residential neighborhood just off of U.S. 93.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, officers "were on scene dealing with an adult male when shots were fired."

The Twin Falls Police officer who was injured in the incident has also been released from the hospital.

Further details about the shooting, including who fired the shots, have not been released by investigators yet.

