Man arrested for shooting on Fourth of July in west Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department (BPD) arrested a man in connection with a shooting late Monday night.

BPD responded to a shooting before midnight on the 11000 block of W. Edna St. in west Boise. While responding to the incident, officers learned of a victim with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Tylerson and Ustick.

Officers located the victim and provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is now in stable condition, according to BPD.

BPD said evidence indicated there was an argument between the victim and the suspect, 22-year-old Jacob Robert Mosman of Boise, shortly before shots were fired.

Mosman and the victim knew each other, according to BPD.

Mosman has been taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail on three felonies: aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, and destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

According to BPD the investigation is still ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app.

