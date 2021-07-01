Man arrested on assault, battery and drug charges after person was shot with crossbow in Elmore County

Officials said the investigation began on Nov. 14, when county police found someone with a gunshot to their leg and multiple crossbow arrows impaled in them.

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A man was charged on Tuesday with an aggravated assault and several drug charges by police in Elmore County in connection to a person being shot with a gun and a crossbow in November.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that county detectives arrested Richard Miskin on Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at a residence in the county.

Officials said the investigation that led to Miskin's arrest began on Nov. 14, 2020, when county police found someone with a gunshot to their leg and multiple crossbow arrows impaled in them in the area of Flyby Avenue.

The person was taken by helicopter to a Boise hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Miskin is facing three counts of felony aggravated battery, felony false imprisonment, aggravated assault, possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, a misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substances and one count of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still ongoing and they are grateful for county citizens' help and cooperation.

