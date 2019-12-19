TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Animal Control rescued 49 dogs from a suspected dog-fighting operation in Tacoma.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, animal control received a tip that multiple pit bulls at a Tacoma home appeared to be starving and were possibly being used for breeding.

An animal control officer visited the home and was shown six dogs. All of the dogs were malnourished, had wounds and scars, and were afraid of their owner, the sheriff’s department said.

A search warrant for the home on the 9000 block of Portland Ave. was served on Dec. 18. Officers found dozens of dogs that were locked in crates in a garage with no lighting or ventilation. The sheriff’s department said “the dogs were lying in their own urine and feces.”

During the search, officers found items associated with dog fighting and breeding which included medications, syringes, first-aid supplies, and training tools.

Animal control officers rescued 49 dogs from the home, including puppies. The sheriff’s department said most of the dogs were in “poor” or “very poor” body condition. Eleven of the dogs were transported to a veterinarian for medical attention. The other 38 dogs were taken to the Tacoma Humane Society.

“Dog fighting is a brutal blood sport that is almost always operated solely for the purpose of conducting illegal gambling,” said Washington State Gambling Commission Director Dave Trujillo. “Thanks to a tip from an alert citizen, we’re able to shut down this criminal operation and rescue dozens of dogs.”

The 40-year-old owner of the dogs was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on first-degree animal cruelty and animal fighting charges.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the Washington State Gambling Commission, and the Seattle Animal Shelter assisted Pierce County Animal Control in serving the search warrant.

