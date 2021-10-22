Man arrested in Boise County for attempted murder after house fire

Three people were inside the house when the fire started, according to police

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that deputies arrested a man on felony charges of arson and attempted murder.

According to the sheriff's office, police were alerted about a house fire on White Horse Ridge Road in Boise County just before midnight on Oct. 22.

Deputies and crews from the Clear Creek Fire Department contained the fire, the sheriff's office said.

Three people were inside the house when the fire started, according to police. All three people were able to escape. Officials did not state if any of them suffered injuries in the fire.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office said they soon arrested Stephen Buenafe and booked him into the Boise County Jail on one felony charge of arson and three counts of attempted murder.

Officials did not share any further details about the fire or Buenafe.

