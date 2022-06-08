Man arrested after pointing gun at tow truck driver, according to Boise police

Boise police responded to an altercation between a tow truck driver and another driver on Shaw Mountain Road.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to an altercation between a tow truck driver and another driver on Shaw Mountain Road, Wednesday evening.

According to BPD, there was an argument between the two individuals, ultimately leading to one man pointing a gun at the tow truck driver.

The suspect left the scene in his vehicle and BPD officers stopped him on the 1300 block of Shaw Mountain Road. When officers attempted to take the man into custody, he resisted and attempted to fight the police officer, according to BPD.

30-year-old Michael Grose was ultimately arrested and charged with: aggravated assault, resisting or obstructing officers, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to BPD, Shaw Mountain Road was temporarily closed in both directions.

BPD concluded that there are no other suspects and no ongoing threat to the public.

