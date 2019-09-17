BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — One man is in custody after authorities say they found his marijuana grow operation in Boise County.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office served search warrants in the Clear Creek area on Monday. Deputies seized the pot plants they found growing there and arrested 68-year-old Gerald D. Uehlin.

RELATED: Is it pot or hemp? Idaho State Police could acquire equipment to tell the difference

Uehlin, a Boise resident, is charged with trafficking in marijuana. Boise County officials have not specified how many marijuana plants they found in the area; however, the code section of Idaho statue under which he is charged specifies the manufacture or delivery of between 25 and 50 plants.

Uehlin appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for an arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance, and is due back in court Sept. 30.

MORE: Peek inside a legal pot farm 30 minutes from the Idaho border