BOISE -- Police have arrested a 20-year-old Boise man after two people were shot in the parking lot of a Boise Bench apartment complex Thursday morning.

Victor Bran-Nava turned himself in to police Thursday afternoon and is charged with felony aggravated battery and felony intimidation of a state's witness.

The shooting happened at 5:40 a.m. near the Kristin Park Apartments on South Phillippi Street.

Police said Nava and two other suspects - one a 17-year-old juvenile - approached a man who was sitting in a car. The suspects proceeded to punch and kick the victim.

According to police, Nava shot the victim but struck the juvenile suspect instead. Then he fired the gun again and hit the man who was sitting in the car.

All three suspects, including the injured 17-year-old, fled. The juvenile was taken by someone else to a local hospital.

The man in the car suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

No one suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said Nava had previous altercations with the man who was shot, and evidence suggests Nava was seeking retaliation against him. In fact, Nava was arrested on September 28 for battery against the same victim.

The search continues for the third suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.

#Breaking - Boise Police are on scene after a report of shots fired off S. Phillippi Street. No word yet on the specifics of the situation here pic.twitter.com/GxTx1fgoNv — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) October 4, 2018

