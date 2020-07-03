Man accused of raping 14-year-old girl after giving her alcohol

The 31-year-old man is is charged with rape and lewd conduct involving a child under 16.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 31-year-old man is accused of providing a 14-year-old girl with alcohol and then raping her in mid-October.

Jaime Galvan was booked in the Canyon County Jail on $500,000 bond Thursday, according to the Idaho online courts repository. He is charged with rape and lewd conduct involving a child under 16. A federal immigration hold has been placed on Galvan as well.

Galvan’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 17, the repository shows. A public defender has been assigned to the case, which stems from an alleged incident on Oct. 18 at a home in Caldwell.

The girl told investigators she had been texting Galvan that evening; the two were trying to make plans “since it was a Friday night.” At the time, Galvan and his wife lived in the same house as the girl’s family, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Feb. 12.

He suggested “they do something crazy like stay up all night and drink,” she said. The girl agreed, believing he wouldn’t get her drunk, the affidavit shows.

The girl told investigators that after drinking almost two premixed, alcoholic cocktails she had trouble “walking, and was running into things.”

She said Galvan left for a bit before returning and asking if she was ready, the affidavit shows. The girl was confused and dizzy; he told her to lay down, she said.

Galvan then allegedly started touching the girl before eventually raping her, according to the affidavit. She told investigators she had asked him to stop, but he didn’t listen.

The attack lasted for about five minutes, she said in the affidavit. Galvan then left the room after putting her pants on her.

The girl said she started loudly crying, which prompted her brother to get their mother’s attention.

According to the affidavit, the girl’s mother said she smelled alcohol upon entering the room. Once she learned Galvan had given her daughter cocktails, she kicked the 31-year-old out of the house.

The girl then began throwing up because of the alcohol, the affidavit shows. She soon told her mother about the alleged rape after Galvan left, and the police were called to the residence at about 4 a.m.

At the home in Caldwell, investigators recovered four cans — which contained the premixed, alcoholic drinks — and several other pieces of evidence, the affidavit shows. The girl was taken to a local hospital, where a sexual assault examination was done.

“The sexual assault kit was processed, and male DNA was detected,” according to the affidavit.

At the time, police were unable to locate Galvan, so a reference sample wasn’t collected. The affidavit shows the 31-year-old also was considered a flight risk.

Olivia Heersink is the Canyon County public safety reporter. You can reach her at oheersink@idahopress.com, or by calling 208-465-8178. Follow her on Twitter @heersinkolivia.

