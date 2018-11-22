LA GRANDE, Ore. -- The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a Boise Police officer hospitalized has been arrested.

Kyler Olsen, 24, was taken into custody by Oregon State Police near La Grande, Oregon at about 2 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

Investigators found Olsen parked at a truck stop after multiple tips from the public.

He will be extradited back to Idaho to face felony charges of aggravated battery on an officer and failure to appear for sexual battery on a minor.

Police say Olsen was behind the wheel when a BPD officer pulled him over near Vista and Spaulding streets early Wednesday morning. During the traffic stop, police say, he intentionally hit the officer with his car, then drove away.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment but is expected to recover from his injuries.

"Boise Police would like to thank the United States Marshals Task Force, the Oregon State Police, and the media and public for assisting in locating the suspect," Boise Police wrote in a release.

