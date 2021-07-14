Man accused of breaking into Boise store and trying to steal a rifle

Officers evacuated employees who were working inside the store early Tuesday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man suspected of breaking into a business, then breaking a glass case and taking out a rifle early Tuesday morning faces three felony charges.

The Boise Police Department said shortly before 3 a.m., officers arrested Harrison Williams, 35, after responding to a report of vandalism in progress inside a store on the 8000 block of West Overland Road, just west of Cole Road.

The store was closed at the time, but some people were working inside.

A spokesperson for the police department said Wednesday that evidence indicates Williams broke in to the store, then broke into a secured glass case and took out a rifle.

Officers evacuated the store as they walked toward the area where Williams was reported to be.

Police said Williams no longer had the rifle when the officers approached him; however, they said when told multiple times to put his hands on the air, he refused.

After officers detained Williams, they found he had a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear.

Police booked Williams into the Ada County Jail on that warrant and three felony charges -- malicious injury to property, burglary, and attempted grand theft. He's also charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.

Williams' first court appearance in this case is set for Wednesday afternoon. As is the case in all criminal proceedings, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Boise Police do not release names of crime victims, whether they're individuals or businesses, but social media posts indicate the incident occurred inside a Walmart Supercenter, which is also the only business in the area mentioned by police that sells firearms.

No one was injured during the incident.

