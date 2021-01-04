Malheur County manhunt subject sentenced to prison

Joshua Christoffersen, 41, was ordered to spend almost three years in prison and pay more than $30,000 in restitution.

HARPER, Oregon — A Caldwell man who became the target of a manhunt after a theft last year has been sentenced to prison.

Joshua Christoffersen, 41, was arrested on New Years Day 2020 after a search by Oregon State Police, the Harney County Sheriff's Office, and the Malheur County Sheriff's Office.

Police say Christoffersen was trying to steal a tractor and a UTV in the remote town of Harper, Oregon on New Year's Eve, when a neighbor noticed him loading up the trailer. The neighbor intervened, and fired a shot into the air as a warning.

Christoffersen also fired a gun during the exchange, authorities say. No one was hit or injured.

The suspect was caught and taken into custody the next day.

District Attorney David Goldthorpe said Christoffersen pleaded guilty March 10 to first-degree aggravated theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and second-degree burglary.

He was sentenced last week to two years and nine months in prison. Goldthorpe said Christoffersen was also ordered to pay more than $30,000 in restitution.

