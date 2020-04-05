'Major announcement' coming about cold-case murder of Nampa 9-year-old

Authorities in Canyon County say they have a "major announcement" about the unsolved murder of a Nampa child in 1982.

NAMPA, Idaho — Authorities in Canyon County say they have a "major announcement" about the unsolved murder of a Nampa child in 1982.

It has been more than 38 years since 9-year-old Daralyn Johnson vanished while walking to school at Lincoln Elementary. Extensive searches for the missing girl ended in tragedy three days later, when fishermen found her body next to the Snake River.

Investigators ultimately zeroed in on a man named Charles Fain, who owned a vehicle matching the description of a "suspicious vehicle" other children had reported seeing near where Daralyn disappeared.

Fain was ultimately convicted of her murder, and sentenced to death. He spent 18 years on Idaho's death row before DNA evidence proved he could not have been the girl's killer.

Fain was released from prison and exonerated in 2001. He has gone on to advocate for people who were wrongfully convicted of crimes they did not commit.

Even after Fain's release, investigators were unable to find the real killer.

But that may have changed. Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor and Sheriff Kieran Donahue will give an update on the cold case during a press conference Monday at 2:30 p.m.