Theft of packages, mail on the rise in Meridian

Police are urging people to look out for their neighbors and take steps to protect themselves from thieves.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department is asking residents to be diligent after an uptick in stolen packages and mail around the city.

Officers have received eight reports of mail theft in just the last week, police say.

"One of the best defenses against this crime is prevention," Said Meridian Sergeant Parsons. "We can all take these simple measures to help ensure we don't become victim to mail theft."

Residents can protect themselves from thieves by bringing in mail and packages quickly, using online tracking tools to determine when items will be delivered, and alerting the post office if they are going to be out of town. If a check, credit card, or other valuable items you are expecting does not arrive, you should contact the sender promptly, police say.

Making sure your address is up-to-date and investing in a security system or developing a system with neighbors to watch each other's mailboxes and home can also help prevent theft.

But it is not just packages dropped on your doorstep that are at risk: Outgoing mail can be a target for thieves as well. Police recommend dropping off valuable mail at the post office rather than leaving it in your mailbox, reconsidering sending easily stolen material like cash through the mail, and requesting signature confirmation for important items.

"It is of course important to safeguard any personal and financial information sent in the mail, along with any commercial mailings," said USPIS Inspector Darin Solmon. "We recommend utilizing several simple defenses to combat mail theft. Take outgoing mail to the Post Office or deposit it at a blue, Postal Service collection box instead of leaving it out for your letter carrier to retrieve and remove delivered letter mail from your mailbox as early and often as you can after your carrier has delivered it."

Any mail or package theft should be reported immediately to law enforcement.

