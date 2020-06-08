Live at 11:30 a.m. - Lori Vallow to appear in court to waive preliminary hearing

Waiving the preliminary hearing means that Vallow's case will proceed automatically to district court for trial.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — The mother of two children who were found dead on her new husbands property in Fremont County in June will waive her preliminary hearing in the case, according to court documents signed by the defendant and her lawyer.

Lori Vallow is set to appear in court at 11:30 a.m. Thursday for what is expected to be a brief hearing. She is charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to destroy or conceal evidence, as well as misdemeanors for contempt, resisting and obstructing and criminal solicitation to commit a crime.

Neither Vallow nor her husband Chad Daybell have been charged directly with killing 7-year-old JJ Vallow or 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, who prosecutors have described as "victims of homicide."

JJ's body was found wrapped in plastic and duct tape in a shallow grave, while Tylee had been dismembered and burned before being buried in Daybell's pet cemetery.

Waiving the preliminary hearing means that Vallow's case will proceed automatically to district court for trial. Unlike in Daybell's case, in which the preliminary hearing was held earlier this week, witnesses for the prosecution will not be allowed to testify until they are called at trial.

A judge ordered Daybell's case to be moved up to district court Tuesday after hearing the evidence in his preliminary hearing.

Vallow's appearance will be streamed live in this story, check back for updates.