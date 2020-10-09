Live at 10 a.m. - Lori Vallow to enter plea to conspiracy charges

The mother of two children found dead in her new husband's pet cemetery is set to appear in court Thursday for her district court arraignment.

Lori Vallow is charged with two counts of conspiracy to conceal, destroy, or alter evidence in the case. Neither she nor husband Chad Daybell has been charged with killing 7-year-old JJ Vallow or 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Daybell pleaded not guilty to similar charges last month. Lori Vallow will have the option of pleading guilty, pleading not guilty, or "standing silent" in the case, at which point a judge would enter a not-guilty plea on her behalf.

The judge on Thursday is also expected to take up a motion from the prosecutor to join Vallow and Daybell's cases together. Prosecutor Rob Wood has petitioned for the couple to be tried at the same time, arguing that both suspects are accused of committing essentially the same acts, meaning "evidence in both cases is nearly identical and the trial for each case will be nearly identical."

The trials for both Daybell and Vallow are set for January 2021.

Thursday's district court arraignment will begin at 10 a.m. MST and will be streamed live in this story. Check back for updates.