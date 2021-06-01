Live at 9 a.m. - Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell allege prosecutorial misconduct after audiotape surfaces

Defense attorneys for the couple argue that Prosecutor Rob Wood unfairly manipulated a witness and should be kicked off the case.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho couple charged in connection to the disappearance of two children later found dead is set to appear in court Wednesday to argue that a judge should kick the prosecutor off their case and replace him with someone new.

Neither Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell have been charged with killing Vallow's children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. The children's remains were discovered buried on Daybell's property in June, nine months after they were last seen. Tylee had been dismembered and burned, investigators say. JJ was found bound with duct tape and wrapped up in plastic.

Daybell is charged with two felony counts of concealment of evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence, while Vallow is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit alteration, destruction or concealment of evidence, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. A Madison County judge ruled in October that the pair could be tried together, and that trial is set to begin in July.

The couple, who married in late 2019 after the disappearance of Tylee and JJ, are scheduled to go before Fremont County Judge Steven Boyce at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a motion hearing. Boyce denied a request to have the hearing closed to the public.

Lawyers for the couple filed motions in December asking that Prosecutor Rob Wood be removed from the case for "prosecutorial misconduct."

The alleged misconduct happened in October when Wood spoke to Vallow's sister, Summer Shiflet, in an interview that was recorded, according to defense attorney John Prior.

"The prosecutor engaged in coercive, unduly influential, and intimidating tactics to manipulate a material witness in this case," Prior wrote. "The audio recording presents these allegations clearly on the tape."

Prior argues in the motion that Wood's actions could rise to the level of criminal witness tampering, and open the county up to civil lawsuits.

"Defendant through his counsel moves this Honorable court for an Order disqualifying Robert Wood as prosecutor in this matter and that he be directed that he is to take no further action in this case in any way," the defense attorney wrote.

Wood has lodged an objection to the motion, writing to the judge that nothing coercive or improper happened during his interview with Shiftlet and another woman, Zulema Pastenas.

Both witnesses were accompanied by their lawyer during the Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 interviews at the Chandler Police Department, Wood said. That lawyer, Garrett Smith, was the one who had reached out to him to set a meeting, the prosecutor added.

"At no time did Mr. Smith make any objection to statements made by me and after the introductory meetings, Mr. Smith accompanied his clients to interviews with law enforcement in which they actively participated of their own free will," Wood wrote. "At no time during or after our meeting did Mr. Smith raise an objection or concern that I had coerced, unduly influenced, coached, intimidated or instructed a witness how to respond to any questions."

Wood also wrote that he did not record the meeting and that the audio recording was made without his knowledge, apparently by Smith. The recording "appear[s] at some level to be incomplete and/or possibly edited," according to Wood.

The audio has not been released publicly, and it's unclear what statements exactly the defense team is objecting to.

This story will be updated, check back for more.