Judge to rule on prosecutor misconduct claim in Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell case

BOISE, Idaho — A Fremont County judge will decide Friday whether to remove the prosecutor from the criminal case against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, the Idaho couple charged in the disappearance of two slain children.

Defense attorneys for the pair have argued that Prosecutor Rob Wood committed misconduct during an October interview with Vallow's sister. During the meeting, Wood talked to Summer Shiflett about his LDS faith, discussed the possibility of her sister getting the death penalty, and seemed to paint Daybell as the instigator of the plot that allegedly led to the deaths of Vallow's children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Wood has maintained he did nothing wrong, but defense lawyers Mark Means and John Prior say the conversation was a calculated attempt to manipulate Shiftlett into testifying in a certain way during the defendants' joint trial.

Daybell is charged with two felony counts of concealment of evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence, while Vallow is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit alteration, destruction or concealment of evidence, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

Neither is directly charged with killing the children, although Wood told Vallow's sister in their recorded interview that he planned to file conspiracy to commit murder charges in the case.

Daybell and Vallow married in November 2019, less than two months after JJ and Tylee vanished. The children's remains were found buried on Daybell's property in June.

The defense called legal ethics and psychology experts as witnesses in the hearing Wednesday, hoping to sway Judge Steven Boyce to kick Wood off the case. The matter will pick back up with closing arguments from both the defense and prosecutor before Boyce makes a ruling.

The motion hearing will begin at 1 p.m.