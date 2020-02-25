Lori Isenberg charged under special section of Idaho murder law

Isenberg is facing the murder charge under a section of Idaho's murder law that references using poison to kill someone.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Lori Isenberg has been arrested on a murder charge after her husband's death in 2018.

Jail records indicate that Isenberg was arrested at about 5:45 p.m. on Monday. She is being held on a $2 million bond in the Kootenai County Jail, which her public defender did not object to during a court appearance on Tuesday.

Specific details of the killing, or a narrative, were not made clear at the court appearance, but Isenberg is facing the murder charge under a section of Idaho's murder law that references using poison to kill someone.

Kootenai County Magistrate Judge Anna Eckhart said on Tuesday that

A source told KREM in January that a Kootenai County grand jury would meet to consider murder charges against Isenberg in relation to the death of her husband, Larry, in 2018.

"...The defendant, Laurcene Barnes Isenberg, on or about the 13th day of February 2018, in Kootenai County, Idaho, did willfully, unlawfully, and deliberately, with malice aforethought and premeditation kill Larry Isenberg, a human being, to wit: by creating a situation whereby Larry Isenberg was submerged into Lake Coeur d'Alene thereby causing his death," said Kootenai County Magistrate Judge Anna Eckhart on Tuesday.

Isenberg is expected to appear in court again next Tuesday.

Isenberg's husband, Larry, found dead in 2018

Isenberg’s case has made headlines in North Idaho and across the Inland Northwest for nearly two years.

She was arrested for 40 counts of forgery and a charge of grand theft on Feb. 26, 2018. On March 1, 2018, the body of her husband Larry Isenberg was found in Lake Coeur d'Alene.

Investigators said at the time that Lori told them her husband fell into the water and out of sight. She was not initially considered a suspect.

Larry Isenberg's autopsy ultimately showed no signs of stroke or drowning but did show a lethal amount of Benadryl in his system.

