Police: Two-year-old kidnapped by non-custodial father in Nampa

Nampa Police said Rodolfo Reyes took his son, Rudy Oziah Reyes, from a yard in Nampa.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department (NPD) is looking for two-year-old Rudy Oziah Reyes, who they say was taken by his father, Rodolfo Reyes, from a yard on N. Yale St., between 5th St. and 4th Ave. S., around 11:00 a.m. Thursday and was last seen at the Stinker Station at 803 12th Ave. in Nampa. Reyes does not have custody of his son.

According to police, he could be driving a gray 2008 Lexus IS with Idaho license plate number 2CTJ790. Reyes is 36-years-old, 190 pounds, 5'09", with black hair and brown eyes. NPD said he could be wearing a white tank top and jeans and he is also known to carry a pistol. He also has a tattoo on the front of his neck, a tattoo on the right side of his neck that says "Lil Rudy," a tattoo on the left side of his neck that says "Southside Cliq," and a tattoo on his right cheek that says "Joelle."

Two-year-old Rudy has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a gray shirt with a hood and a diaper.

Nampa Police are asking anyone with information to call 208-465-2203.

