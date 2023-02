Police were responding to a tip about a person with a gun in the mall, they said the scene is now secure.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department (BPD) went to the Boise Towne Square Mall on Tuesday night at 5:15 p.m., responding to a report made that a person might have a gun.

According to police, two juveniles were detained when officers found two air soft guns. The department said that the scene is now secure and the investigation is ongoing.

