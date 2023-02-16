Caldwell Police are investigating.

CALDWELL, Idaho — In a social media post on Thursday, Feb. 16 at around 5:00 p.m., the Caldwell Police Department alerted the public to suspected child abuse allegations at Lincoln Elementary School in Caldwell.

Police said the allegations involve a faculty member from the school and did not release anymore information.

Caldwell Police said they are investigating the allegations and will give further information in a press release once they have it.

