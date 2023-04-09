Suspect in Boise stabbing has preliminary hearing

Ada County deputies said Cuevas, 31, of Nampa, was identified as the suspect in Urrutia's death. The victim in the first stabbing, Luna, is Cuevas' mother.

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man suspected of killing the man who murdered his mother by stabbing. Raul Cuevas will be in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday, April 13 at 8:30 pm.

As KTVB previously reported, Michelle Luna, 52, of Nampa was murdered by suspect Jesus Urrutia, 39, of Nampa. Following the incident, Urrutia was found by Nampa Police, taken to a local hospital, and declared dead.

