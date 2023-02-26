Shooting suspect arrested by Caldwell Police

Police arrested suspect Angel Montanez and charged him with the discharge of a firearm into a dwelling or vehicle and destroying evidence.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened at a family gathering on the early morning of Sunday, Feb. 26. According to the police, around 12:30 a.m. they responded to calls about shots being fired on Stony Ridge Avenue. No one was injured. Police arrested suspect Angel Montanez, booked him into the Canyon County Jail and charged him with the discharge of a firearm into a dwelling or vehicle and destroying evidence.

Police said that Montanez had been asked to leave the gathering after a verbal altercation. Police found several bullet holes in the house and although Montanez had left the scene, police were able to arrest him around 4:00 a.m. at the 500 block of West Ross Lane. The press release, from the Caldwell Police Department, didn't give any more information about the shooting.

"I want to highlight that our professional team worked through the morning to capture Montanez within four hours of his violent act, so our community can continue to feel safe and have the confidence in us to do our part...,” Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police, said.

