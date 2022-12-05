Shooting outside a party in Kuna leads to arrest

An 18-year-old from Nampa is in Ada County Jail.

KUNA, Idaho — On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 1:10 a.m. Kuna Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Linder/Deer Flat roads area. They ended up arresting Nampa resident Victor Muro after a pursuit when he lost control of his car and crashed it close to the Ten Mile and Hubbard Road intersection.

According to a press release, two people had been at a party located at N. Caterpillar Avenue in Kuna and tried to leave. When they did, they were surrounded by other party goers and an argument ensued. The two people told police that, as they were leaving someone had fired shots at their car and broke the windshield and a window. The people also said that they heard multiple other shots. Police later found that three houses had been shot but no one was injured.

The driver immediately called the police to report the shooting and that someone was following them in a white Audi. When police saw a car that matched the description, they tried to pull it over, but the driver turned off their headlights and drove away. Muro was later identified as the driver.

Police found a stolen handgun in Muro's car while he was being arrested. He is charged with felony alluding and grand theft. He's being held in the Ada County Jail, police are still investigating and said they expect to file more charges.

