Police shoot a man in downtown Boise

BPD said an officer shot the man after he refused to comply with police orders.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — An officer shot a person in downtown Boise early Saturday morning in an incident on 5th Street, the Boise Police Department said.

According to a news release with preliminary information from the Boise Police Department (BPD). at about 2:12 a.m., officers were checking out a vehicle near 5th and Main as part of an investigation. When they tried to talk to someone in the car, that person ran and ignored commands to stop. According to police, that's when the officer shot the person.

Police said a firearm was found next to the person who was shot.

"Officers immediately began life-saving care while others secured the scene. Ada County Paramedics took the suspect to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," the press release stated.

No officers were hurt.

The officer who fired the shot will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure when officers discharge a weapon in the line of duty.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is leading the Critical Incident Task Force Investigation. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed Saturday morning's incident to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.