Police looking for two suspects in Nampa robbery

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is looking for two suspects of an armed robbery at a business on the 500 block of Caldwell Blvd. It happened Wednesday, Feb 22 at 7 p.m. According to police, the two left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The press release from Nampa Police states that the two men came into the store and one of them had a gun. They gave the employees "verbal instructions" and left after taking the money.

The first suspect is a Hispanic male in his 20's around 5' 6", 170 pounds and was wearing grey sweatpants and a black hoodie with the word "roofing" on the back.

The second suspect is a Hispanic male in his 20's also around 5'6" and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and blue checkered shirt, a black coat, blue jeans, a LA Dodgers baseball cap and white shoes.

Police aren't sure if the two walked or drove from the scene. The Nampa Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or leave a tip on the website, 343cops.com.

