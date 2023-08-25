Oregon man pleaded guilty to stalking victim from Boise in 2020

44-year-old Joel Waters, from Oregon, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 8.

OREGON, USA — According to the United States Attorney's Office District of Idaho, 44-year-old Joel Waters from Wallowa, Oregon pleaded guilty to interstate stalking on Friday.

Records show that Waters travelled from Oregon to Idaho from Oct. 7 to Dec. 24 in 2020, where he harassed and intimidated the victim, who lived in Boise. According to the department, Waters slashed the victim's tires, set fire to their house on two occasions, took their dogs, put a tracking device on their car, sent harassing emails and set fire to their car.

Waters sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 8. He faces up to five years in a federal prison, up to three years supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

