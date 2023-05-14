Girl injured in shooting at Westy's Garden Lanes bowling alley

The 17-year-old was struck by gunfire in shooting at bowling alley, she has non-life-threatening injuries.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — On Saturday, May 13, Garden City Police responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. The police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Westy's Garden Lanes bowling alley. A 17-year-old girl was struck by gunfire and went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Preliminary details indicate an altercation took place in the parking lot of the business involving several subjects. One subject produced a handgun and began shooting. Another involved subject retrieved a gun and began shooting as well. During the gunfire the female juvenile was struck. Investigators interviewed several witnesses at the scene," a press release stated.

According to police, the primary suspect ran before they arrived. Police said the suspect is, "an African American male with dreads."

The Garden City Police Department said they are still investigating and asking people to contact them with any information at 208-472-2950 or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

