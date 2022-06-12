Moscow murders: some personal belongings returned to families

Moscow police said the department will return some belongings on Wed. Dec. 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Starting Wednesday morning, the Moscow Police Department will return some of the victims' personal belongings to their families.

Chief James Fry said they worked with the families to get items no longer needed in the investigation. Items will be loaded into a truck and transferred to a secure location until they are picked up.

"It's time for us to get those things back that really mean something to those families and hopefully help them with some of their healing," he said.

Police are asking people to keep the roads clear. They would like the scene to remain as private as possible "to maintain respect for the victims and their families."

They also asked community members and the media to be "respectful of the process."

In addition, Moscow Police issued a video on their YouTube page where Fry explained the department's handling of the victims' belongings.

"We're at that point in the investigation where we're still gathering information, still gathering tips, still gathering evidence," he said. "We're still doing everything we need to do."

For many, healing feels far away. Police still say they have no suspect or person of interest. Additionally, they do not know if the house was targeted or the victims.

Murder investigations take time, said Samuel Newton, University of Idaho criminal law professor.

"If the police are so hasty to get a result that the public is clamoring for, give us a suspect, and if they charge the wrong person who ends up getting convicted, what that does is create two injustices," he said.

Newton said online speculation, rumors and misinformation oftentimes do more harm than good.

"People are well-meaning, well-intentioned, but they are flooding the police with information," he said. "Now, to the police, any tip could potentially be a break in the case. And so, they have to look at everything, and that can be overwhelming."

When the killer is brought into custody, Newton said they could face the death penalty under Idaho law. If the person convicted does not get the death penalty, they could potentially spend life in prison without parole.

Moscow Police urge anyone with any information to report to the police.

Watch more coverage of this story: