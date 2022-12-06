Moscow murders: some personal belongings returned to families

Moscow police said the department will return some belongings on Wed. Dec. 7.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department said that they will be returning some of the victim's personal belongings to their families on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and, if it takes more time, into the next day as well.

In a press release dated on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the department stated that it will collect some belongings that are still in the residence where the murders took place and return those things to the families.

"The items will be loaded into a truck and transferred to a secure location until the families can collect the belongings," stated the release. "These arrangements were made in coordination with the families."

Police are asking that people who are near the house at that time to keep the roads clear. They furthered that while they are moving the belongings that they would like it to be kept as private as possible, "to maintain respect for the victims and their families." They also asked community members and the media to be "respectful of the process."

In addition, the Moscow Police have issued a video on their YouTube page that people can watch where the chief explains the department's handling of the victim's belongings. The video is only about a minute and thirty seconds long. In it, Fry states that the command team will be boxing up belongings tomorrow.

"It's time for us to get those things back that really mean something to those families," said Fry, "and hopefully to help wish some of their healing."

He also said he isn't directly tied into the investigative side of it, or interviewing people personally.

"We're at that point in the investigation where we're still gathering information, still gathering tips, still gathering evidence, we're still doing everything we need to do," said Fry.

Moscow Police are still urging anyone with any information to report it to the police.

