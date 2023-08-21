Missing Montpelier woman's truck found in Eugene mountains

Christine Passey Parker has been missing since early August.

MONTPELIER, Idaho — A Montpelier woman has been missing since Aug. 6, she was last seen in the Battle Mountain area of Nevada. Her Tacoma truck was found on Aug. 15 in the Eugene mountains. Christine Passey Parker is 55 years old, 5'6 and weighs 150 pounds. She has a dolphin tattoo on the small of her back and a Smallpox scar on her shoulder.

According to the Montpelier Police Department, she may also have two black and white Border Collies with her. She also has a traumatic brain injury and takes medication daily. She may also appear withdrawn, paranoid or overly friendly.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Lander County Sheriff's Office at 775-635-5161, the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office at 208-945-2121 ext., 1 or the Montpelier Police Department @ 208-847-1324.

