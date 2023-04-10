Man dies in crash just north of Buhl

A motorcyclist drove off the roadway and died at the scene.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — According to Idaho State Police, a 21-year-old man was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson on April 10, when he crashed around 1:00 p.m. It happened in Twin Falls County, north of Buhl.

He was driving southbound on 1400E when he drove off the road, was ejected from the bike and died at the scene. No more information has been given at this time.

The incident is under investigation from the Idaho State Police.

Watch more Local News: