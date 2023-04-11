Man dies in crash near Parma

The head-on collision happened Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 95.

PARMA, Idaho — According to Idaho State Police, a 42-year-old man from Parma died after being involved in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95 on Tuesday, April 11, around 6:00 a.m.

Police said a 20-year-old man from Nyssa, OR., who was driving a Volkswagen Jetta, crossed the center divider and crashed into the Parma man, who was driving a Toyota Corolla.

The man from Parma died at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to the hospital.

There is no more information at this time. ISP said the investigation is ongoing.

