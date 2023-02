The 33-year-old was from Emmett.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — According to an Idaho State Police press release, a 33-year-old from Emmett died in a car crash on Sunday, Feb. 19 at around 12:20 a.m.

Police said the driver was going east on Highway U.S. 20 when, just north of Nampa, he veered off the road. He was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra and died at the scene. Idaho State Police are investigating.

