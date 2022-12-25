Man arrested after attacking a police officer on Christmas Eve

The injured officer received treatment from the hospital and was released.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Christmas Eve., around 9 p.m., and while they were investigating one officer was attacked. The officer was also treated for serious tissue and facial injuries and is now at home. Police said he has been on the force for twenty-seven years and is 51-years-old.

"We are extremely thankful our officer was not more seriously injured," stated a press release. "We are extremely proud of how our officers responded to this call and the restraint they demonstrated. This is just another reminder of the things our officers in this community face on a daily basis, while serving our community with the utmost professionalism."

According to police, the altercation happened around the 100 block of Washakie Street. When the police arrived they talked to a 62-year-old woman who said she had been beaten by her relative, 31-year-old Trevor Dyer. Police also found that Dyer had beaten another person at the house, a 58-year-old into unconsciousness.

At some point during the interview with the woman Dyer attacked the officer. Police said that the officer tased Dyer but he punched the officer repeatedly in the face. Dyer then hid in a bathroom. At that time, a back-up officer showed up and Dyer then tried to fight both of them. Police said that one of the officers then put Dyer into a neck restraint, he passed out and was arrested.

Dyer is now in the Ada County Jail and has been charged with resisting and obstructing and three counts of felony aggravated battery.

Both of the people Dyer beat were treated and released from the hospital.

